UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli-Palestinian Talks Hindered By Lack Of Consolidated Palestinian Stance - Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 12:56 PM

Israeli-Palestinian Talks Hindered by Lack of Consolidated Palestinian Stance - Diplomat

Israel thinks the main roadblock to peace talks with Palestinians is the latter's inability to come up with a consolidated stance and ensure commitment to achieved agreements, Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) Israel thinks the main roadblock to peace talks with Palestinians is the latter's inability to come up with a consolidated stance and ensure commitment to achieved agreements, Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi told Sputnik in an interview.

When asked about the prospects of Russian-hosted peace negotiations, Ben Zvi stressed that the issue is not where, but with whom to negotiate the conflict resolution.

"As you know, the Palestinians are divided between the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah and Hamas in Gaza. They cannot agree among themselves," the ambassador said.

In case of a joint Palestinian representation, the will to conduct serious negotiations with Israel and ability to follow through with the agreements, the question of where the negotiations will take place would become of "secondary importance," he added.

Ben Zvi noted that Russia has been trying to bring the Palestinian sides closer, but "so far it has failed." Israel, in turn, has maintained close and "civilized" dialogue with Moscow over the Palestinian conflict and middle Eastern security in general, despite some disagreements.

He also expressed doubt that the new Israeli government will significantly change its policy regarding Palestine, though some new ideas may be expected as various parties in Knesset have different views on the issue.

Related Topics

Resolution Israel Palestine Moscow Russia Gaza Ramallah May Government

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador, Speaker of Assembly of Comoros Uni ..

31 minutes ago

Zimbabwe's largest public hospital reports more CO ..

5 minutes ago

Sri Lanka hopes to vaccinate all population aged a ..

5 minutes ago

Uganda to refill 25,000 oxygen medical cylinders d ..

5 minutes ago

Israel Plans to Participate in Future Editions of ..

5 minutes ago

Kohat police foils an attempt to smuggle a large n ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.