Israeli-Palestinian Talks Hindered by Lack of Consolidated Palestinian Stance - Diplomat

Israel thinks the main roadblock to peace talks with Palestinians is the latter's inability to come up with a consolidated stance and ensure commitment to achieved agreements, Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021)

When asked about the prospects of Russian-hosted peace negotiations, Ben Zvi stressed that the issue is not where, but with whom to negotiate the conflict resolution.

"As you know, the Palestinians are divided between the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah and Hamas in Gaza. They cannot agree among themselves," the ambassador said.

In case of a joint Palestinian representation, the will to conduct serious negotiations with Israel and ability to follow through with the agreements, the question of where the negotiations will take place would become of "secondary importance," he added.

Ben Zvi noted that Russia has been trying to bring the Palestinian sides closer, but "so far it has failed." Israel, in turn, has maintained close and "civilized" dialogue with Moscow over the Palestinian conflict and middle Eastern security in general, despite some disagreements.

He also expressed doubt that the new Israeli government will significantly change its policy regarding Palestine, though some new ideas may be expected as various parties in Knesset have different views on the issue.