Israeli Parliament Adopts In First Reading Draft Law On Holding Early Election On March 2

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 03:30 AM

Israeli Parliament Adopts in First Reading Draft Law on Holding Early Election on March 2

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The Israeli parliament (Knesset) adopted in the first reading a draft law on holding an early general election on March 2, the parliament's tv channel reported.

The draft law on dissolving the Knesset was supported on Wednesday by 91 out of 120 lawmakers, while the draft law on the early election by 93 members of the parliament.

The draft law is now to pass through two more readings.

The first reading was not attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Knesset of the 22nd convocation has been working for less than three months, thus setting an anti-record in Israeli history.

Following the April general election, Prime Minister Netanyahu, head of the Likud party, failed to form a viable coalition. Another election in September saw Benny Gantz of the Blue and White alliance pull slightly ahead of the current prime minister but still fall short of a majority.

