Israeli Parliament Adopts Law on Dissolving Knesset, Holding Election in 2nd, 3rd Readings

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The Israeli parliament (Knesset) adopted on Thursday a draft law on dissolving the legislature and holding an early general election in the second and third readings, the parliament's tv channel reported.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who did not attend the first reading that took place on late Wednesday, took part in the second and third readings.

The Knesset of the 22nd convocation had been working for less than three months, thus setting an anti-record in Israeli history.

Following the April general election, Prime Minister Netanyahu, head of the Likud party, failed to form a viable coalition. Another election in September saw Benny Gantz of the Blue and White alliance pull slightly ahead of the current prime minister but still fall short of a majority.