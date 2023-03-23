UrduPoint.com

Israeli Parliament Amends Procedure Needed To Declare Prime Minister Incapable

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Israeli Parliament Amends Procedure Needed to Declare Prime Minister Incapable

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Amendments to the draft law changing the procedure needed to declare the Israeli prime minister incapable were approved in final reading, the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, said on Thursday.

"Approved in final readings: Authority to declare the PM's incapacity will only be in the hands of the Government of the Knesset, and only for reasons of physical or mental incapability," the statement read.

The prime minister's incapacity can only be declared by himself or by the government provided there is a three-fourths majority, the statement added.

The developments come amid a wave of ongoing protests against the judicial reform proposed by the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, aimed at curtailing the powers of the country's supreme court. The protesters believe the reform erodes Israel's democracy and concentrates power in the hands of the government.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Supreme Court Israel Parliament Democracy Reading Government

Recent Stories

ECP approached to revisit decision on Punjab elect ..

ECP approached to revisit decision on Punjab elections

5 minutes ago
 Presight AI Holding to list shares on ADX on 27th ..

Presight AI Holding to list shares on ADX on 27th March

28 minutes ago
 &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign ded ..

&#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign dedicates 5 easy channels for ind ..

28 minutes ago
 MBRSC Signs MoU with e&amp; enterprise to Collabor ..

MBRSC Signs MoU with e&amp; enterprise to Collaborate on Artificial Intelligence

28 minutes ago
 President confers civil awards on different person ..

President confers civil awards on different personalities

29 minutes ago
 Babar Azam receives Sitara-e-Imtiaz Award

Babar Azam receives Sitara-e-Imtiaz Award

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.