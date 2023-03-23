Israeli Parliament Amends Procedure Needed to Declare Prime Minister Incapable

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Amendments to the draft law changing the procedure needed to declare the Israeli prime minister incapable were approved in final reading, the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, said on Thursday.

"Approved in final readings: Authority to declare the PM's incapacity will only be in the hands of the Government of the Knesset, and only for reasons of physical or mental incapability," the statement read.

The prime minister's incapacity can only be declared by himself or by the government provided there is a three-fourths majority, the statement added.

The developments come amid a wave of ongoing protests against the judicial reform proposed by the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, aimed at curtailing the powers of the country's supreme court. The protesters believe the reform erodes Israel's democracy and concentrates power in the hands of the government.