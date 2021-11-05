Israeli Parliament Approves 2022 State Budget, Marking Victory of Bennett-led Coalition

The Israeli Knesset approved on Friday the country's $183 billion (573 billion shekels) budget for 2022 with the vote of 59-56, consolidating the victory of the coalition led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) The Israeli Knesset approved on Friday the country's $183 billion (573 billion shekels) budget for 2022 with the vote of 59-56, consolidating the victory of the coalition led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

On Thursday, the Knesset passed�the country's $194 billion (609 billion shekels) budget for 2021. In case of a failure to approve the budget by a November 14 deadline, the Knesset was threatened to be dissolved, forcing new elections. The passage of the 2021 budget marked the end of three and a half years of a political deadlock in Israel that saw successive governments fall before they could bring a plan to the Knesset.

"Lastly, the Knesset Plenum approved the Budget Bill for 2022 Fiscal Year in its second and third readings. The bill passed its third and final reading early Friday morning by a majority of 59-56," the Knesset said on its official website.

The passage of the plan is regarded as a significant victory of the eight-party coalition led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, leader of the Yamina right-wing political alliance, and alternate prime minister Yair Lapid, the head of the Yesh Atid party. The approval of the spending bill is expected to stabilize the ideologically diverse Bennet-Lapid coalition.

"We approved a budget that brings stability to the political system and clarity to Israel's economy," Israeli Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman said.

The opposition, led by Likud chief Benjamin Netanyahu, who saw successive governments buckle after failing to pass budgets since 2018, all voted against the proposal and left the Knesset immediately after their efforts failed to block the measures from passing.

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy, a member of Yesh Atid, blasted the opposition's refusal to accept the democratic decision made by the Israeli parliament.

"After all the struggles and the time invested, we did a great thing today. There will be stability here, and the Government offices will be able to function. I hope (this will also lead) to different relations in this House. It is time that we conduct a respectful discourse here," he said.

The coalition, formed following the 24th Knesset elections, was named the Change Bloc and is based on a minimum parliamentary majority - 61 parliamentary votes in the 120-seat Knesset. Under the coalition agreement, the new government will be headed by Bennett for about two years, after which Bennett will yield the helm to alternate Prime Minister Lapid.