Israeli Parliament Approves Bill Tightening Rules For Issuing Passports To Immigrants

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2023 | 11:51 PM

Lawmakers in the Israeli Knesset, the country's parliament, on Tuesday approved a bill that will end the streamlined process for new immigrants to obtain passports

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Lawmakers in the Israeli Knesset, the country's parliament, on Tuesday approved a bill that will end the streamlined process for new immigrants to obtain passports.

According to the law, which will take effect on July 10, immigrants who wish to obtain their Israeli citizenship through the Law of Return will have to prove that their center of life is in the Jewish state before receiving their passports, ending the practice of passports on arrival, the Knesset said in a statement.

"With 31 votes in favor, the Knesset plenum approved in second and third (final) readings the government's "Foreign Passport Bill" ... The Interior Minister will be authorized to refuse to issue a passport to non-resident returnees in Israel, and to issue only a laisse-passe (temporary travel document). Thus, this law restores the practice that existed prior to 2017," the Knesset statement read.

The bill was approved due to the fact that the ability of some immigrants to obtain a passport "without a real connection to the country," including for travel purposes, could lead to "a reduction in the status of the passport of the State of Israel.

"

In 2017, the Knesset approved an amendment to the foreign passport law, which states that the Interior Ministry cannot refuse to issue a passport to an immigrant because "the recipient has not yet settled in Israel."

The law came after Israel saw an influx of Russian and Ukrainian immigrants after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, The Times of Israel reported. Religious and ultra-Orthodox parties, some of which are part of the governing coalition, reportedly insisted that the law be passed. In their view, many of the new immigrants - especially those from the republics of the former Soviet Union - are not Jewish according to most interpretations of Jewish law and religious standards. Orthodox politicians believe that the influx of such Jews into the country weakens the "Jewish character" of the state.

