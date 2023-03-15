Israeli Parliament Approves in First Reading Bill Banning Courts From Dismissing Ministers

The Knesset said on Wednesday it had approved in the first reading a bill that would prevent courts, including the country's Supreme Court, from revising ministerial appointments

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The Knesset said on Wednesday it had approved in the first reading a bill that would prevent courts, including the country's Supreme Court, from revising ministerial appointments.

"(Only) the Knesset will have the right to remove a minister from office on the recommendation of a special committee, at the request of at least 40 lawmakers and a majority of the plenum," the parliament said in a statement.

Israeli media reported that the bill could potentially pave the way for the return of former Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, who was dismissed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the Supreme Court's ruling to prevent the official from serving in ministerial roles.

In January, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the Supreme Court by giving the cabinet control over the selection of new judges, as well as allowing the parliament to override the court's rulings with an absolute majority. The reform's opponents argue it will undermine democracy in Israel and put the country on the verge of a social and constitutional crisis.