Israeli Parliament Approves Law Stripping Terrorists of Citizenship - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The Israeli parliament, the Knesset, adopted on Wednesday a draft legislation that will allow the authorities to strip terrorists of Israeli citizenship and deport them, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday.

"In the Knesset, we have now adopted a draft legislation of the coalition's chairman, Ofir Katz, on stripping terrorists of citizenship and deporting them. Our response to terrorism is to hit it with force," Netanyahu tweeted.

The law will allow the Israeli Interior Ministry to revoke the citizenship of convicted terrorists who receive financing from the Palestinian Authority and deport them to the Palestinian territories.

The law was adopted amid growing escalation between Israel and Palestine and the increasing number of terrorist attacks recently carried out in Israel by citizens of Arab origin.

Last week, an Israeli citizen rammed a car into a local bus stop in Jerusalem's Issawiya neighborhood, leaving a man and a six-year-old child dead and five other people injured.