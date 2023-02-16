UrduPoint.com

Israeli Parliament Approves Law Stripping Terrorists Of Citizenship - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Israeli Parliament Approves Law Stripping Terrorists of Citizenship - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The Israeli parliament, the Knesset, adopted on Wednesday a draft legislation that will allow the authorities to strip terrorists of Israeli citizenship and deport them, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday.

"In the Knesset, we have now adopted a draft legislation of the coalition's chairman, Ofir Katz, on stripping terrorists of citizenship and deporting them. Our response to terrorism is to hit it with force," Netanyahu tweeted.

The law will allow the Israeli Interior Ministry to revoke the citizenship of convicted terrorists who receive financing from the Palestinian Authority and deport them to the Palestinian territories.

The law was adopted amid growing escalation between Israel and Palestine and the increasing number of terrorist attacks recently carried out in Israel by citizens of Arab origin.

Last week, an Israeli citizen rammed a car into a local bus stop in Jerusalem's Issawiya neighborhood, leaving a man and a six-year-old child dead and five other people injured.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Terrorist Prime Minister Interior Ministry Israel Palestine Parliament Car Jerusalem Man Citizenship From Arab

Recent Stories

Israeli Parliament Approves Law Stripping Terroris ..

Israeli Parliament Approves Law Stripping Terrorists of Citizenship - Prime Mini ..

6 minutes ago
 Barclays bank shares tumble as bad loans surge

Barclays bank shares tumble as bad loans surge

3 minutes ago
 Jane Fonda urges Vienna Opera to cut ties with fos ..

Jane Fonda urges Vienna Opera to cut ties with fossil fuel firms

6 minutes ago
 OIC WCC mulls over presentation of 3rd edition of ..

OIC WCC mulls over presentation of 3rd edition of achievements award in Pakistan ..

3 minutes ago
 US Sets Up Air Traffic Safety Review After Near Co ..

US Sets Up Air Traffic Safety Review After Near Collision Crises - FAA Chief

6 minutes ago
 At least 73 migrants 'presumed dead' after shipwre ..

At least 73 migrants 'presumed dead' after shipwreck off Libya

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.