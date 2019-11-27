UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Parliament Head Summons Blue And White, Likud To Discuss Forming Unity Government

Umer Jamshaid 26 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 11:40 PM

Israeli Parliament Head Summons Blue And White, Likud to Discuss Forming Unity Government

Knesset Speaker Yuli-Yoel Edelstein said on Wednesday that he had asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Benny Gantz, the heads of the Likud party and Blue and White alliance, respectively, to send negotiators to consultations for forming a national unity government

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Knesset Speaker Yuli-Yoel Edelstein said on Wednesday that he had asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Benny Gantz, the heads of the Likud party and Blue and White alliance, respectively, to send negotiators to consultations for forming a national unity government.

Last Thursday, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin ordered the Knesset to form a coalition government within 21 days as Netanyahu and Gantz had failed to do so.

"Everyone understands that Israel is in the midst of a governmental state of emergency which may result in economic and social collapse," Edelstein was quoted as saying on the Knesset website.

He noted that of special concern was the return of election slogans, "too quickly" after Israel has already held two inconclusive snap votes in six months.

"Therefore, I contacted the two major party leaders today and asked them to instruct the negotiating teams to meet with me here, tonight, in my office, for a final attempt to form a government and avoid elections.

I am pleased to announce that my appeal has been positively met by the two leaders and tonight, the attempt to restore sanity to Israel will begin," Edelstein said.

Under Israeli law, lawmakers have until December 11 to unite into a coalition under the parliamentarian who will then be announced prime minister. If that does not happen, Israel will convene an unprecedented third consecutive snap vote.

The first general election in April saw Netanyahu winning the vote but falling short of an outright majority to form a government. The second election in September had Gantz pull slightly ahead but again fail to secure a parliamentary majority.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Israel Vote Alliance April May September December Government Unity Foods Limited Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Palestine Leader Sees Elections in 'Few Months'

2 minutes ago

Prosinecki sacked as Bosnia boss

3 minutes ago

European, Middle Eastern Countries to Independentl ..

3 minutes ago

Mehfil-e-Milad (SAWW) held at Bahauddin Zakariya U ..

25 minutes ago

Chief Minister Jam Kamal approves Disaster Managem ..

26 minutes ago

Nation, cabinet standing by PM's decision of COAS' ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.