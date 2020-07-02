UrduPoint.com
Israeli Parliament OKs Shin Bet's Tracking of COVID-19 Patients Until July 22 - Reports

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The Israeli legislature has approved in second and third readings a bill that enables the internal security service Shin Bet's digital tracking of coronavirus patients until July 22, Israel Hayom newspaper reported.

The measure was green-lighted in a 53-38 vote on Wednesday.

The tracking program was initially launched in mid-March. In late April, the High Court of Justice ruled that the surveillance should be authorized by a special law, and not imposed as an emergency measure.

Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman reportedly opposed tracking people infected with COVID-19.

