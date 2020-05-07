UrduPoint.com
Israeli Parliament Ratifies Bill On Rotational Government - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 06:12 PM

Israeli Parliament Ratifies Bill on Rotational Government - Reports

Members of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, on Thursday voted in favor of the rotation between the leader of the Likud party, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the chairman of the Blue and White alliance, Benny Gantz, in the position of prime minister, media reported

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Members of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, on Thursday voted in favor of the rotation between the leader of the Likud party, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the chairman of the Blue and White alliance, Benny Gantz, in the position of prime minister, media reported.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, the bill was approved in the second and third readings in a 71-37 vote.

On Wednesday, the Israeli Supreme Court allowed Netanyahu to form a government and lead it despite corruption charges, and approved the coalition agreement between Likud and the Blue and White alliance.

