Israeli Parliament Speaker Says Seeks Cancellation Of September Snap General Elections

Muhammad Irfan 14 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 05:19 PM

Israeli Parliament Speaker Says Seeks Cancellation of September Snap General Elections

The speaker of the Israeli parliament, Yuli Edelstein, said that he was exploring options to scrap the country's snap general elections scheduled for September

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) The speaker of the Israeli parliament, Yuli Edelstein, said that he was exploring options to scrap the country's snap general elections scheduled for September.

In late May, the Israeli parliament, also known as the Knesset, voted to dissolve itself and hold snap general elections within 90 days, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party failed to form a ruling coalition with right-wing and religious parties within 28 days after the April 9 general vote.

"I want to confirm the publications appeared in the media, saying that I am making efforts to cancel the elections for the Knesset.

I am deeply convinced that the Israeli society is not interested in the elections, and the purpose of the Knesset is precisely to reflect the mood and interests of the society," Edelstein wrote on his Twitter and Facebook pages late Tuesday.

He said that he was trying to find a possibility of canceling the elections "legally."

"Now we have a task of turning this legal opportunity into a political one," he added, without revealing further details.

Netanyahu's Likud said that the prime minister would consider the initiative "in the coming days," according to Israeli media.

The new national poll is scheduled for September 17.

