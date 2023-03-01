UrduPoint.com

Israeli Parliament Tentatively Approves Death Penalty For Terrorists

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Israeli Parliament Tentatively Approves Death Penalty for Terrorists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) The Israeli parliament, the Knesset, on Wednesday approved in preliminary reading a bill allowing the death penalty for terrorists, amid the new escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"The Knesset Plenum on Wednesday approved in preliminary reading the Penal Bill (Amendment - Death Penalty for Terrorists)," the Knesset said in a statement.

According to the document, the bill was approved by a 55-to-9 vote, with most opposition lawmakers, led by Yair Lapid, reportedly absent in protest.

The death penalty would be imposed on anyone who "intentionally or out of indifference causes the death of an Israeli citizen when the act is carried out from a racist motive or hate to a certain public... and with the purpose of harming the State of Israel and the rebirth of the Jewish people in its homeland," the bill specifies, as quoted by the Knesset.

According to the explanatory notes, the purpose of the bill is to crack down on terrorism and deny criminals the opportunity to go to "all-inclusive" prisons with "comfortable conditions" and avoid further "releases of terrorists who served half their sentences" through various deals.

If approved by the Israeli cabinet, the bill will return to the Knesset for a first reading.

In late January, Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced plans to introduce legislation allowing the death penalty for terrorists, which many believe targets Palestinians who oppose the construction of Jewish settlements on their lands in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

Related Topics

Protest United Nations Israel Parliament Vote Reading January Criminals Jew From Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates Art Dubai

Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates Art Dubai

25 minutes ago
 FNC Defence Affairs Committee receives Israeli Amb ..

FNC Defence Affairs Committee receives Israeli Ambassador

1 hour ago
 flydubai announces record profit of AED1.2 billion ..

Flydubai announces record profit of AED1.2 billion for 2022

1 hour ago
 ZHO adds &#039;Lokomat&#039; robotic device-based ..

ZHO adds &#039;Lokomat&#039; robotic device-based therapy service to Al Ain Cent ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Banks Federation organises workshop on combati ..

UAE Banks Federation organises workshop on combating money laundering

2 hours ago
 Emirates Society for Consumer Protection launches ..

Emirates Society for Consumer Protection launches &#039;Our Responsibility is Yo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.