Israeli Parliament Tentatively Approves Death Penalty for Terrorists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) The Israeli parliament, the Knesset, on Wednesday approved in preliminary reading a bill allowing the death penalty for terrorists, amid the new escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"The Knesset Plenum on Wednesday approved in preliminary reading the Penal Bill (Amendment - Death Penalty for Terrorists)," the Knesset said in a statement.

According to the document, the bill was approved by a 55-to-9 vote, with most opposition lawmakers, led by Yair Lapid, reportedly absent in protest.

The death penalty would be imposed on anyone who "intentionally or out of indifference causes the death of an Israeli citizen when the act is carried out from a racist motive or hate to a certain public... and with the purpose of harming the State of Israel and the rebirth of the Jewish people in its homeland," the bill specifies, as quoted by the Knesset.

According to the explanatory notes, the purpose of the bill is to crack down on terrorism and deny criminals the opportunity to go to "all-inclusive" prisons with "comfortable conditions" and avoid further "releases of terrorists who served half their sentences" through various deals.

If approved by the Israeli cabinet, the bill will return to the Knesset for a first reading.

In late January, Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced plans to introduce legislation allowing the death penalty for terrorists, which many believe targets Palestinians who oppose the construction of Jewish settlements on their lands in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.