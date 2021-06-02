TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Israeli parliamentarians on Wednesday will elect the country's 11th president, who will replace 81-year-old Reuven Rivlin, who has served as Israel's president since 2014.

According to the law, by midnight on May 19, candidates - Isaac Herzog and Miriam Peretz - had to submit the signatures of at least 10 Knesset members supporting them.

An extraordinary special meeting will take place in the Knesset at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2. The presidential elections will be held by secret ballot.