Israeli Parliament To Hold Presidential Election On June 2

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 06:42 PM

Israeli Parliament to Hold Presidential Election on June 2

The Israeli parliament on Monday announced that it would hold the next presidential election on June 2

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) The Israeli parliament on Monday announced that it would hold the next presidential election on June 2.

The Israeli president is elected by the members of the parliament, known as the Knesset, for a seven-year term.

"The Knesset Presidium adopted on Monday a proposal by Speaker of the Knesset MK Yariv Levin (Likud) to hold the elections for President of the State on June 2," the parliament said in a statement.

The statement continued that those willing to run should provide at least 10 signatures from lawmakers no later than midnight of May 19.

The country's current president, Reuven Rivlin, 81, has occupied the office since 2014.

