Israeli Parliament to Vote on New COVID-19 Measures Amid Record High Infections - Reports

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Israel's Knesset is set to vote on Thursday on a set of stricter measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 after lengthy consultations by the government's coronavirus cabinet, media reported.

According to the Jerusalem Post newspaper, the measures are set to go into effect on Friday morning and last at least until October 9, the end of the Jewish holiday Sukkot.

The measures are expected to shutter all non-essential businesses and places of worship, limit gatherings to no more than 20 people and reduce public transportation routes, the newspaper reported.

Last week, Israel became the first country that introduced a second coronavirus-related lockdown. The restrictions are being tightened amid the ongoing rise in the number of COVID-19 cases: within the past 24 hours, the country has registered about 7,000 new patients marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak.