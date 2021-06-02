UrduPoint.com
Israeli Parliament To Vote On New President On Wednesday

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 10:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The Israeli parliament will vote on Wednesday to elect a new president who will replace 81-year-old Reuven Rivlin in this largely symbolic post.

Only two candidates succeeded in securing the endorsement of enough lawmakers. Isaac Herzog, 60, is a former opposition leader and head of the world's largest Jewish nonprofit called the Jewish Agency for Israel. Miriam Peretz, 67, is a lecturer on Zionism.

Rivlin is not eligible to run again after serving seven years in office.

His term expires on July 9. His successor will inherit a deadlocked nation that has had four inconclusive elections in two years.

The president's main job is to hold consultations with party leaders after legislative elections and select a candidate who will try and form a new government.

A coalition of a centrist and a small far-right party has recently emerged, looking to unseat Benjamin Netanyahu. They have until June 23 to form a new government, failing which a fifth election will be called.

