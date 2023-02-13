UrduPoint.com

The Israeli government's controversial judicial reform, which was granted approval by the parliament, on Monday, will be brought for a first reading in the coming days, The Times of Israel reported

The Israeli government's controversial judicial reform, which was granted approval by the parliament, on Monday, will be brought for a first reading in the coming days, The Times of Israel reported.

On January 4, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the High Court of Justice, as well as give the cabinet control over the selection of new judges and allow the parliament to override the court's rulings with an absolute majority. The planned overhaul sparked public criticism and prompted a wave of protests.

The first part of the judicial overhaul package will be reviewed at the first reading in the Knesset plenum this Wednesday or next Monday, according to the newspaper.

Levin's office confirmed that the government was not planning to delay the vote for the reform's first reading, despite Israeli President Isaac Herzog suggesting this move and the mass protests, the report said.

On Monday, Israel saw nationwide protests against the judicial reform which, according to the opposition, undermines the democratic nature of the country. Organizers estimated that the number of demonstrators outside the parliament building in Jerusalem had reached 100,000 people.

A Sputnik correspondent reported that, in addition to mass protests in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, up to one million people were participating in a nationwide strike.

