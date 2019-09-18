UrduPoint.com
Israeli Parliamentary Election Turnout Amounts To 69.4% - Election Commission

Wed 18th September 2019

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) The turnout in the snap general election to Israel's unicameral parliament, the Knesset, has amounted to 69.4 percent, the Israeli Central Elections Committee said.

On Tuesday, Israel held the snap general election to its 120-seat unicameral parliament. Exit polls showed no clear winner at the ballot. According to exit polls, opposition centrist Blue and White (Kahol Lavan) alliance led by Benny Gantz can count on 32-34 seats, while the incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party can gain 31-33 seats. The nationalist secular Yisrael Beiteinu party headed by Israel's former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman may receive 8-10 seats in the parliament.

Without Lieberman's support, a potential right-wing coalition led by Likud could control up to 57 seats, while an opposition coalition led by Blue and White could gain no more than 58 seats. It means that both leading political forces are falling short of the 61 seats needed for a governing majority. Thus, Lieberman was called by Israeli media a possible kingmaker in this parliamentary election.

The voter turnout at this election is 1.5 percent higher than during the previous snap parliamentary election, held in April 2019.

