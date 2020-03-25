Yuli Edelstein, the speaker of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, announced on Wednesday his resignation, after the High Court of Justice asked him to elect a new speaker

Earlier in March, the Blue and White alliance requested a vote to replace Edelstein, who is loyal to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

On Monday, the court ordered that the speaker hold a vote to determine his successor no later than Wednesday.

"For the sake of Israel and in order to renew the spirit of statehood in Israel, I have resigned from my post as the speaker of the Knesset," Edelstein wrote on Twitter, adding that the court's decision was based not on the law but on its unilateral and extreme interpretation.

Edelstein had served as speaker for seven years, and is the first ever to have resigned.