Israeli Parties Sign Final Coalition Agreement - Reports

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2022 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) The Likud party, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, and the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism alliance have signed a final coalition agreement after all details were agreed on, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

The signing of the agreement was later also announced by the Religious Zionist Party, the Shas party, the Otzma Yehudit party, and the Noam party, the Jerusalem Post newspaper said.

After the signing of the agreements, Netanyahu thanked his party for the significant joint efforts, the report said.

"We will establish a stable government for a full term of all citizens of Israel," Netanyahu was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Netanyahu, whose party won the early parliamentary elections on November 1, received a mandate to form the country's new government from the president on November 13. The mandate was due to expire on December 11, but Israeli President Isaac Herzog extended it by ten days until December 21.

On December 22, Netanyahu informed Herzog that he had successfully formed a new government and the swearing-in ceremony for the new cabinet should take place no later than January 2. On Monday, media reported that the new Israeli government would be sworn in before the country's parliament on Thursday.

Netanyahu served as Israel's prime minister from 1996-1999 and from 2009-2021.

