Israeli Planes Spotted in Lebanese Airspace Continuously Since Sunday - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Israel's military aircraft have been conducting surveillance flights in Lebanon's airspace around the capital of Beirut since late Sunday, the Lebanese official NNA news agency reported on Monday.

The news outlet reported that Israeli planes conducted flights over Beirut and its southern surroundings "continuously and at a moderate altitude.

"

On Wednesday, head of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon Stefano Del Cole said that he had sent a letter to the Israeli military leadership and called for respect for Lebanon's sovereignty. The official stressed that flights over foreign territory violated UN resolution 1701.

Lebanon has been pushing the UN to prevent the Israeli military from violating the country's air, sea and land borders and using the Lebanese airspace to launch airstrikes at Syria, where Israel claims to be hunting Hezbollah troops.