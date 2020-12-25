Israeli Planes Stroke Syria From Lebanese Airspace, Attack Repelled - Syrian Military

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The Israeli air force has stroke the western Syrian province of Hama from the Lebanese airspace, with the attack having been repelled by the Arab republic's air defense systems, the Syrian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Precisely at 0:40 a.m.

today [22:40 on Thursday, GMT], the enemy Israeli jets fired missiles from the Lebanese airspace, over the city of Tripoli, toward the town of Masyaf in the western part of the Hama province," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Syrian air defense systems have repelled the majority of projectiles fired by the Israeli planes.