UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Planes Stroke Syria From Lebanese Airspace, Attack Repelled - Syrian Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 05:30 AM

Israeli Planes Stroke Syria From Lebanese Airspace, Attack Repelled - Syrian Military

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The Israeli air force has stroke the western Syrian province of Hama from the Lebanese airspace, with the attack having been repelled by the Arab republic's air defense systems, the Syrian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Precisely at 0:40 a.m.

today [22:40 on Thursday, GMT], the enemy Israeli jets fired missiles from the Lebanese airspace, over the city of Tripoli, toward the town of Masyaf in the western part of the Hama province," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Syrian air defense systems have repelled the majority of projectiles fired by the Israeli planes.

Related Topics

Attack Syria Tripoli From Arab

Recent Stories

AFC adds Emirati referee to elite panel for 2021

6 hours ago

Police killing of unarmed Black man ignites fresh ..

4 hours ago

Sindh Govt making efforts to establish new industr ..

4 hours ago

Afghan women's rights activist shot dead

4 hours ago

Leaves of Rescue staff cancelled

4 hours ago

Ministers offer condolences on demise of MNA Pir N ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.