UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli PM Netanyahu To Visit UAE By Tomorrow

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 06:06 PM

Israeli PM Netanyahu to visit UAE by tomorrow

Israeli PM Netanyahu is visiting the United Arab Emirates for the first time since normalization of their ties.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Bengamin Nethanyahu will visit the United Arab Emirates by tomorrow.

According to the latest reports, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is visiting UAE for the first after normalization of their ties.

They say that he will also meet Crown Prince Mohammad bin Zayed during his visit and will discuss matters of mutual interests.

(Details to Follow)

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Visit United Arab Emirates

Recent Stories

Peshawar Zalmi owner, cricketers call on COAS Gen ..

12 minutes ago

Tirana joins flydubai’s network

23 minutes ago

Dubai Blood Donation Centre retains AABB accredita ..

23 minutes ago

PSL 6: Islamabad United’s Hassan Ali, Hussain Ta ..

36 minutes ago

BREAKING: UAE congratulates Libyan government, peo ..

38 minutes ago

42,650 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.