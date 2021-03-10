Israeli PM Netanyahu to visit UAE by tomorrow

(@fidahassanain)

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Bengamin Nethanyahu will visit the United Arab Emirates by tomorrow.

They say that he will also meet Crown Prince Mohammad bin Zayed during his visit and will discuss matters of mutual interests.

(Details to Follow)