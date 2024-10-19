Israeli PM Netanyahu’s Home Attacked
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 19, 2024 | 01:09 PM
A drone attack targets private residence of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu located in Caesarea area
BEIRUT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 19th, 2024) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s home has been attacked by Hezbollah through drone, the local media report.
A drone attack targeted the private residence of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu located in the Caesarea area.
At the time of the attack, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sarah were not present at the house.
The officials stated that the drone attack was carried out this morning from Lebanon.
A brief statement from the prime minister’s office confirmed the attack, adding that no one was injured.
The Israeli authorities claimed that two drones, fired from Lebanon toward Tel Aviv, were shot down.
