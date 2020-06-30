UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli PM Says Israel "prepared" To Negotiate With Palestinians

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 12:33 AM

Israeli PM says Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late Monday he is willing to negotiate with the Palestinians on the basis of U.S. President Donald Trump's Mideast "peace plan

JERUSALEM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ):Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late Monday he is willing to negotiate with the Palestinians on the basis of U.S. President Donald Trump's Mideast "peace plan." The remark was made overnight in a pre-recorded address to a conference organized by "Christians United for Israel," a U.S.-based pro-Israeli evangelical group.

Speaking two days before his set date for annexing part of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Netanyahu urged the Palestinians to "embrace" Trump's plan.

"I encourage the Palestinians not to lose another opportunity," said Netanyahu.

"They should be prepared to negotiate a historic compromise that could bring peace to Israelis and Palestinians alike. Israel is prepared for such negotiations, and I am prepared for such negotiations," he added.

Netanyahu has set July 1 as the date for his plan to annex the Jordan Valley, which makes up some 30 percent of the West Bank, a territory seized by Israel during the 1967 Middle East war.

The Palestinians and the international community have condemned the plan as a violation of international law and a threat to regional stability.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Trump Bank Middle East July Christian

Recent Stories

All Ras Al Khaimah government staff to return to o ..

21 minutes ago

Ajman government offices to resume work with 75 pe ..

36 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed praises support of UAE’s leader ..

2 hours ago

UAE technical updates to increase efficiency of sc ..

2 hours ago

UAE residents must undergo COVID19 screening at le ..

2 hours ago

DC seals three buildings over violation of SOPs

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.