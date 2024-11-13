Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil installations

(@Abdulla99267510)

Netanyahu says if Israel strikes Iranian oil installations, it will lead to economic devastation in Iran

BEIRUT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13rd, 2024) Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu on Wednesday threatened to strike Iran's oil installations in retaliation for any attack by Iran.

Netanyahu said that if Iran were to launch an attack, Israel would have the option to target Iran's oil infrastructure.

This remark comes at a time when the Israeli president is on an official visit to the United States, where he is set to meet with US President Joe Biden.

According to the media reports, Netanyahu further emphasized that any attack on Israel by Iran would be akin to Iran committing a robbery worth billions of Dollars. He warned that if Israel strikes Iranian oil installations, it would lead to economic devastation in Iran.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military has ordered Hezbollah's stronghold, Beirut's southern district of Dahiyeh, to evacuate.

Bombing continues in the Bekaa Valley and Ain Yaqoub which resulted into the deaths of 17 Lebanese citizens during Israeli airstrikes.

In Gaza, 21 more Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks.

Despite the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, a US State Department spokesperson claimed that Israel has not violated any laws regarding humanitarian aid.

Hamas condemned the US statement in support of Israel, accusing the Biden administration and Israel of being partners in the genocide of Palestinians.