UrduPoint.com

Israeli PM To Make First-ever Visit To Bahrain Monday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Israeli PM to make first-ever visit to Bahrain Monday

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was Monday set to fly to Bahrain on the first-ever official visit by an Israeli head of government to the Gulf state, his office said

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was Monday set to fly to Bahrain on the first-ever official visit by an Israeli head of government to the Gulf state, his office said.

During the trip, the latest following the US-brokered Abraham Accords, Bennett was due to meet Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa and other top officials.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Visit Bahrain Government Top

Recent Stories

Erin Holland adds colors to PSL 2022

Erin Holland adds colors to PSL 2022

9 minutes ago
 COAS meets President, PM  

COAS meets President, PM  

19 minutes ago
 Turkey's Erdogan arrives in UAE on first visit sin ..

Turkey's Erdogan arrives in UAE on first visit since 2013

1 minute ago
 ANF plays vital role in prevention of drugs: Kalee ..

ANF plays vital role in prevention of drugs: Kaleem Imam

1 minute ago
 Senate lawmakers express concerns over Mian Channu ..

Senate lawmakers express concerns over Mian Channu incident

1 minute ago
 Lahore High Court acquits prime suspect in Qandeel ..

Lahore High Court acquits prime suspect in Qandeel Baloch murder case

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>