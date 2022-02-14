Israeli PM to make first-ever visit to Bahrain Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was Monday set to fly to Bahrain on the first-ever official visit by an Israeli head of government to the Gulf state, his office said

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was Monday set to fly to Bahrain on the first-ever official visit by an Israeli head of government to the Gulf state, his office said.

During the trip, the latest following the US-brokered Abraham Accords, Bennett was due to meet Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa and other top officials.