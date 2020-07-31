UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Police Arrest 16 People During Protests Against Netanyahu In Jerusalem

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 01:10 PM

Israeli Police Arrest 16 People During Protests Against Netanyahu in Jerusalem

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The Israeli police had detained 16 individuals following a violent rally near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in the city of Jerusalem in the late hours of Thursday, the police's press service said.

"The police arrested 16 suspects for disruption of public order and aggression against protesters and a police officer," the service said.

Two days after another protest action in the city of Tel Aviv against police brutality was assaulted by unknown perpetrators in black clothes, and five people were injured as a result of the attack after being hurt by stones, glass bottles and tear gas, over 1,500 people gathered outside the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem on late Thursday, according to local news outlets.

The rally participants claimed that "they would not be deterred from continuing their protests against [Netanyahu] and his government," the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported.

According to a Thursday statement issued by the police, the officers had arrested eight people of the La Familia far-right movement of football fans, highly opposed to the protest.

During that rally, the radical fans had attacked a number of journalists belonging to the local i24NEWS and Channel 13 news agencies' crews.

At the end of last week, over 50 people were arrested in Jerusalem during protests against Netanyahu, which have been ongoing for several weeks, with the demonstrators demanding Netanyahu's resignation over corruption charges and the coronavirus response.

Related Topics

Football Injured Attack Corruption Prime Minister Protest Police Jerusalem Gas Post From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi says Dhoni is better captain than Au ..

27 minutes ago

PM urges public to follow SOPs on Eid-ul-Azha

33 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Ara ..

41 minutes ago

UAE leaders receive Eid greetings from Arab, Islam ..

41 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 5951 deaths with 278305 cases of ..

52 minutes ago

PM says No NRO for opposition on legislation for F ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.