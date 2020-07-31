Israeli Police Arrest 16 People During Protests Against Netanyahu in Jerusalem

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The Israeli police had detained 16 individuals following a violent rally near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in the city of Jerusalem in the late hours of Thursday, the police's press service said.

"The police arrested 16 suspects for disruption of public order and aggression against protesters and a police officer," the service said.

Two days after another protest action in the city of Tel Aviv against police brutality was assaulted by unknown perpetrators in black clothes, and five people were injured as a result of the attack after being hurt by stones, glass bottles and tear gas, over 1,500 people gathered outside the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem on late Thursday, according to local news outlets.

The rally participants claimed that "they would not be deterred from continuing their protests against [Netanyahu] and his government," the Jerusalem Post newspaper reported.

According to a Thursday statement issued by the police, the officers had arrested eight people of the La Familia far-right movement of football fans, highly opposed to the protest.

During that rally, the radical fans had attacked a number of journalists belonging to the local i24NEWS and Channel 13 news agencies' crews.

At the end of last week, over 50 people were arrested in Jerusalem during protests against Netanyahu, which have been ongoing for several weeks, with the demonstrators demanding Netanyahu's resignation over corruption charges and the coronavirus response.