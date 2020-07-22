Israeli Police Arrest 34 People During Anti-Government Rally in Jerusalem - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

The Israeli police arrested 34 protesters in Jerusalem overnight for assaulting law enforcement officers and violating public order amid mass anti-government demonstrations, the media reported on Wednesday

According to the Jerusalem Post newspaper, thousands of demonstrators gathered in front of the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday night. Two different groups of protesters rallied in front of Netanyahu's residence some people demanded the prime minister's resignation over charges of breach of trust, including bribes and fraud, while another group, organized by restaurant owners, protested the government's COVID-19 response strategy.

The business owners condemned the government's attempt to limit the work of restaurants amid a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

The protesters also demanded compensation for businesses that have suffered financial losses during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, several dozens of residents from Jerusalem's Rehavia neighborhood, where Netanyahu's residence is located, petitioned Israel's High Court of Justice and requested that the anti-government protests that have been ongoing in recent weeks be prevented.

Tuesday night's rallies were approved by the police and relatively peaceful, but some protesters broke the law, according to Jerusalem Post. In particular, some demonstrators publicly disrespected the menorah statue, one of Israel's most important symbols, outside the parliament building several people raised red Antifa flags over the statue, while a naked woman climbed to the top of the statue.