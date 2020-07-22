UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Police Arrest 34 People During Anti-Government Rally In Jerusalem - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 06:06 PM

Israeli Police Arrest 34 People During Anti-Government Rally in Jerusalem - Reports

The Israeli police arrested 34 protesters in Jerusalem overnight for assaulting law enforcement officers and violating public order amid mass anti-government demonstrations, the media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The Israeli police arrested 34 protesters in Jerusalem overnight for assaulting law enforcement officers and violating public order amid mass anti-government demonstrations, the media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Jerusalem Post newspaper, thousands of demonstrators gathered in front of the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday night. Two different groups of protesters rallied in front of Netanyahu's residence some people demanded the prime minister's resignation over charges of breach of trust, including bribes and fraud, while another group, organized by restaurant owners, protested the government's COVID-19 response strategy.

The business owners condemned the government's attempt to limit the work of restaurants amid a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

The protesters also demanded compensation for businesses that have suffered financial losses during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, several dozens of residents from Jerusalem's Rehavia neighborhood, where Netanyahu's residence is located, petitioned Israel's High Court of Justice and requested that the anti-government protests that have been ongoing in recent weeks be prevented.

Tuesday night's rallies were approved by the police and relatively peaceful, but some protesters broke the law, according to Jerusalem Post. In particular, some demonstrators publicly disrespected the menorah statue, one of Israel's most important symbols, outside the parliament building several people raised red Antifa flags over the statue, while a naked woman climbed to the top of the statue.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Business Israel Parliament Jerusalem Women Post Media From Government Top Court

Recent Stories

How Waqar Younis' tips on late swing helped Sohail ..

22 seconds ago

PTV officials slap former anchor, force him to lea ..

10 minutes ago

SC takes notice of objectionable content on social ..

36 minutes ago

DED-Ajman seizes AED2 million worth of counterfeit ..

37 minutes ago

International Forum for Women and Sports: Frenchwo ..

51 minutes ago

DEWA MD reviews progress at hydroelectric power st ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.