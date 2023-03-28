UrduPoint.com

Israeli Police Arrest 34 Protesters In Tel Aviv - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2023 | 09:40 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Israeli police have arrested 34 protesters in Tel Aviv over the past 24 hours, The Times of Israel reported.

According to the report, most protest participants dispersed for the night.

It said police officers had to use stun grenades to break up the crowd of demonstrators after clashes with the protesters.

Debris, including metal barriers and signs, remained scattered in downtown Tel Aviv.

Protests against the the controversial judicial reform have been held in Israel for almost 12 weeks.

