Israeli Police Arrest 38 Ultra-Orthodox Jewish Men Protesting Military Draft - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Israeli police have arrested 38 ultra-Orthodox Jewish youth protesting military draft in central Jerusalem on Sunday, media reported.

According to The Jerusalem Post, hundreds of Haredi Jewish men blocked key highways in the Israeli capital protesting the arrest of one of their own who was arrested for refusing to enlist in the Israeli Defense Forces.

Police used water cannons and mounted police to confront the protesters and restore order. According to a police spokesperson, 38 people men were arrested.

The ultra-Orthodox religious sect of Haredi rejects Zionist ideology and decidedly refuses to partake in modern the way of life, including military conscription.

Military service is mandatory in Israel for both men and women at the age of 18, something the deeply religious communities of Israel have long taken issue with and regularly protest against.

