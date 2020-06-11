UrduPoint.com
Israeli Police Arrest 4 People In Jaffa As Civil Unrest Continued For 2nd Consecutive Day

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 11:10 AM

Israeli Police Arrest 4 People in Jaffa as Civil Unrest Continued for 2nd Consecutive Day

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The civil unrest among Israel's Arab population, sparked by the police killing an Alzheimer patient, continued in the Jaffa area of Tel Aviv late on Wednesday and led to the arrest of four people and the use of less-lethal weapons by law enforcement to disperse protesters, police has said.

Protests started on Tuesday evening in the Israeli cities with a high proportion of Arab residents, such as Jaffa, Jerusalem, and Haifa. Demonstrators carried pictures of 32-year-old Eyad Hallaq, killed in Jerusalem's Old City while escaping border police officers who had mistaken him for an armed man.

As it turned out later, Hallaq had been an Alzheimer patient and had no weapons on him.

"The police arrested four people in the Jaffa area suspected of participating in riots when they were throwing stones at the police officers and setting dumpsters on fire. The police used less-lethal weapons to disperse the crowd and arrest culprits," the police said in a statement.

The Arab citizens of Jaffa are also outraged by the authorities' initiative to build a homeless shelter on the site of an old Muslim cemetery.

