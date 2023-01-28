UrduPoint.com

Israeli Police Arrest 42 People After Jerusalem Synagogue Attack - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2023 | 05:41 PM

Israeli Police Arrest 42 People After Jerusalem Synagogue Attack - Reports

Israeli police arrested 42 people following a terrorist attack at a synagogue in Jerusalem, Israeli media reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) Israeli police arrested 42 people following a terrorist attack at a synagogue in Jerusalem, Israeli media reported on Saturday.

On Friday, the police reported a terrorist attack at a synagogue in East Jerusalem. Local media said that at least eight people were killed and 10 others were injured as a result of the shooting in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood. The Israel Police said that seven people were killed in the attack.

A total of 42 suspects were arrested after the deadly attack, some of them were the relatives or friends of the perpetrator, The Times of Israel reported.

Earlier in the day, the Israel Police said on Twitter that the findings suggest the shooter was a 21-year-old resident of East Jerusalem.

According to the initial investigation, he committed the terrorist attack by himself. The Jerusalem Post later specified that the attacker's name was Alkam Kheiry,

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Kasem said on Al-Aqsa TV that the attack was carried out in retaliation for the Thursday Jenin raid.

On Thursday, at least 10 Palestinians were killed and 20 others were injured as a result of an Israeli raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank. The Israeli army said it neutralized three Palestinian militants suspected of preparing major terrorist attacks.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Militants Army Police Israel Twitter Bank Jerusalem Post Media TV Refugee

Recent Stories

Russian Foreign Ministry Deeply Concerned by Escal ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Deeply Concerned by Escalation of Palestinian-Israeli C ..

10 minutes ago
 Dubai emerges as one of world’s most popular wed ..

Dubai emerges as one of world’s most popular wedding destinations

1 hour ago
 Global stocks end week mostly higher ahead of cent ..

Global stocks end week mostly higher ahead of central bank meetings

10 minutes ago
 Formers to get Kisan card for subsidized seeds and ..

Formers to get Kisan card for subsidized seeds and hybrid spray: Muhammad Tariq

10 minutes ago
 At Ukraine front, embattled Bakhmut residents desp ..

At Ukraine front, embattled Bakhmut residents desperate for water

10 minutes ago
 Retired NATO general set to win Czech presidential ..

Retired NATO general set to win Czech presidential vote

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.