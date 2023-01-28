Israeli Police Arrest 42 People After Jerusalem Synagogue Attack - Reports

Israeli police arrested 42 people following a terrorist attack at a synagogue in Jerusalem, Israeli media reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) Israeli police arrested 42 people following a terrorist attack at a synagogue in Jerusalem, Israeli media reported on Saturday.

On Friday, the police reported a terrorist attack at a synagogue in East Jerusalem. Local media said that at least eight people were killed and 10 others were injured as a result of the shooting in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood. The Israel Police said that seven people were killed in the attack.

A total of 42 suspects were arrested after the deadly attack, some of them were the relatives or friends of the perpetrator, The Times of Israel reported.

Earlier in the day, the Israel Police said on Twitter that the findings suggest the shooter was a 21-year-old resident of East Jerusalem.

According to the initial investigation, he committed the terrorist attack by himself. The Jerusalem Post later specified that the attacker's name was Alkam Kheiry,

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Kasem said on Al-Aqsa TV that the attack was carried out in retaliation for the Thursday Jenin raid.

On Thursday, at least 10 Palestinians were killed and 20 others were injured as a result of an Israeli raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank. The Israeli army said it neutralized three Palestinian militants suspected of preparing major terrorist attacks.