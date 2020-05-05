UrduPoint.com
Israeli Police Arrest 7 People Suspected Of Attacking Soldier At Monday Riot In Jerusalem

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 03:08 PM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) Israeli law enforcement officers arrested seven people who are suspected of participating in a riot on Monday in Jerusalem, burning an Israeli flag, and attacking one soldier and one municipal worker, the police said on Tuesday.

"Police arrested seven suspects who were involved in the recent riots in the Shmuel Hanavi area ... Police assume that they attacked a member of the armed forces and a municipal worker, burned the Israeli flag and damaged public property," the police said in a press release.

According to the press release, all those arrested are less than 30 years old. The suspects are set to face trial later on Tuesday.

