Israeli Police Arrest 8 People As Protest In Jerusalem Grows Into Clashes With Radicals

Fri 31st July 2020 | 01:30 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Police in Israel said on Thursday they had arrested eight people following a violent riot near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem that have resulted in assault of a local tv channel crew.

"In Jerusalem's old railway station area, police arrested eight suspects for disorderly conduct, including throwing stones," the police said in a press release.

According to the statement, more officers have been deployed to the prime minister's residence as the protest is still underway.

As reported by Israel's Channel 13, protesters have clashed with members of La Familia far-right movement of football fans, highly opposed to the protest.

The broadcaster said some of the radical fans yelled at journalists, demanding to stop the recording, and when rejected, they knocked one of the journalists to the ground and jostled other crew members.

On Tuesday, another protest in Tel Aviv was assaulted by unknown perpetrators in all-black attires as they threw stones and bottles at protesters and fired tear gas. The clash left five people injured. Police briefly arrested several suspects and let them go earlier in Thursday.

