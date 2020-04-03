Israeli Police Arrest Palestinian Minister for Jerusalem Affairs for 4th Time - Reports

Israeli police on Friday arrested the Palestinian Authority's minister for Jerusalem affairs, Fadi Hidmi, at his home in East Jerusalem, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Israeli police on Friday arrested the Palestinian Authority's minister for Jerusalem affairs, Fadi Hidmi, at his home in East Jerusalem, media reported.

According to Wafa news agency, police searched his house with dogs and seized 10,000 shekels ($2,800) during the arrest.

Israeli media reported that this was Hidmi's fourth arrest by Israeli police, and this time it was for allegedly violating an Israeli ban on Palestinian political activities in East Jerusalem.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh confirmed the arrest had occurred and called for Hidmi's immediate release.

"Israel targets who work for #Jerusalem, even at such critical moments as we work to save our people's lives from #COVID19. This morning, its occupying forces arrested the Minister of Jerusalem Affairs, Fadi Al-Hidmi, after raiding his house.

We demand his immediate release," Shtayyeh said on Twitter.

The Palestinian Authority, which governs parts of the West Bank, are barred by Israel from operating in East Jerusalem or carrying out any political activities there.

According to the 1947 United Nations Resolution 181, which initiated the partition of Palestine between the Jewish and Arab states, Jerusalem was to become a separate entity governed by a special international regime. However, Israel and Jordan took control over the city's western and eastern parts. Following the Six-Day War in 1967, Israel achieved complete control over the city, and in 1980 the country passed a law recognizing Jerusalem as its capital.