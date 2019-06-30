UrduPoint.com
Israeli Police Arrest Palestinian Minister Of Jerusalem Affairs - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 02:50 PM

Israeli Police Arrest Palestinian Minister of Jerusalem Affairs - Reports

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) Israeli police arrested the Palestinian minister of Jerusalem Affairs, Fadi Hadmi, after raiding his home in Jerusalem, local media reported on Sunday.

Police searched Hadmi's house last night before confiscating his mobile phone and arresting him, the Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

Palestine's Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called on the Israeli authorities to release Hadmi immediately, also asking the European Union and the international community to put pressure on Israel.

Adnan Husseini, the former Palestinian minister of Jerusalem Affairs, was arrested by Israeli forces several times in recent months, according to the media outlet.

