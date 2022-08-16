UrduPoint.com

Israeli Police Ban Celebration Of Christian Feast Of Transfiguration Of Jesus

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2022 | 07:52 PM

The Israeli police said on Tuesday that it had banned the celebration of the Christian holiday of the transfiguration of Jesus on Mount Tabor in Lower Galilee since the organizers did not provide security guarantees for holding the event

"The commander of the northern police district ... issued an order to ban the mass religious event feast of the transfiguration (of Jesus), scheduled for Saturday, August 20, on the top of Mount Tabor," the police said.

The ban was imposed due to the failure of various authorities to meet the conditions necessary for the safety of visitors, the police said, adding that an additional reason for the ban was the resignation of the representative of the ministry of internal affairs, who was previously responsible for holding ceremonial events.

The decision to cancel the holiday was also supported by the Jewish National Fund, the fire department, the ambulance service, and the administration of parks and reserves of the country.

The transfiguration of Jesus is one of the most important Christian holidays. Celebrations are held annually on Mount Tabor and up to 10,000 Christians take part in the events.

