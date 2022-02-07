UrduPoint.com

Israeli Police Chief Orders Creation Of Commission To Investigate Pegasus Spyware Scandal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2022 | 07:17 PM

Israeli Police Chief Orders Creation of Commission to Investigate Pegasus Spyware Scandal

Israeli police chief Yaakov "Kobi" Shabtai on Monday asked the government to create a state commission to investigate police violations in surveillance of suspects using Pegasus spyware

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) Israeli police chief Yaakov "Kobi" Shabtai on Monday asked the government to create a state commission to investigate police violations in surveillance of suspects using Pegasus spyware.

In January, Israeli news agency Calcalist published an article alleging that the country's police used Pegasus spyware, which is designed to be used by the Israeli authorities to spy on terrorists, to remotely access, control and extract information from the mobile phones of citizens who are not suspects in criminal cases, including civil servants and opposition figures. After the publication, the Israeli attorney general, Avichai Mandelblit, notified the country's police chief about the creation of a working group to study the accusations published by the press.

"In light of recent reports on the use of technological systems by the Israeli police in the years leading up to my inauguration, I have asked the minister of public security to establish an independent commission led by a judge. The creation of such a commission will allow us to study all aspects of the issue in order to return public confidence to the police service and streamline the use of technological means," Shabtai said in a statement published by the Israeli police.

Shabtai added that should the commission find any violations, legal action would be taken.

On February 2, the Israeli police pledged to take steps to prevent abuse of authority for illegal surveillance of suspects in light of findings of a new probe into the Pegasus spyware scandal.

In November 2021, the US Department of Commerce included the NSO Group, the spyware's creator, in its list of entities engaging in activities contrary to US national security. Pegasus has purportedly been used to spy on the phones of about 50,000 targets, including politicians, businessmen, activists, journalists and opposition figures around the world. The same month, Apple launched a lawsuit against NSO Group for the surveillance and targeting of the company's customers. They are also seeking a permanent injunction to ban NSO Group from using any Apple software, services, or devices.

Related Topics

World Police Scandal Mobile Company Same January February November Criminals Apple Commerce All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

German Vice Chancellor Not Ruling Out Abandonment ..

German Vice Chancellor Not Ruling Out Abandonment of Nord Stream 2 as Option for ..

4 minutes ago
 Ogra, SNGPL assure smooth supply of gas across KP

Ogra, SNGPL assure smooth supply of gas across KP

4 minutes ago
 ADC reviews situation of forced labor in Bahawalpu ..

ADC reviews situation of forced labor in Bahawalpur

6 minutes ago
 Health dept recovers 27,000 cottons hoarded Panado ..

Health dept recovers 27,000 cottons hoarded Panadol

6 minutes ago
 Russia-EU Trade Increased by 46.6% in 2021 - Feder ..

Russia-EU Trade Increased by 46.6% in 2021 - Federal Customs Service

6 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Doubts Bloomberg's False ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Doubts Bloomberg's False Report on Ukraine Invasion Acc ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>