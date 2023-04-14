UrduPoint.com

Israeli Police Claim Several Terrorist Attacks Foiled In Jerusalem During Celebrations

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2023 | 08:02 PM

The Jerusalem police said Friday they had successfully prevented several attacks and terrorist plans over the past days as thousands of pilgrims gathered in the city for religious celebrations

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The Jerusalem police said Friday they had successfully prevented several attacks and terrorist plans over the past days as thousands of pilgrims gathered in the city for religious celebrations.

"Police have foiled several attempted terror incidents and have successfully maintained order during the holidays. Over a million Muslim worshipers have come to the Temple Mount since the beginning of Ramadan, and the police continue their activity against rioters and instigators," the police tweeted.

According to Israeli police commissioner Kobi Shabtai, ensuring security during the planned religious celebrations has been the officers' priority.

"The police's Primary responsibility is to ensure the safety of all participants, while also allowing freedom of worship. The police have invested many resources and conducted extensive preparation work for the successful and safe continuation of the event," Shabtai was quoted by the police press service as saying.

On Thursday, the Israeli police stated they had thwarted a stabbing attack that was supposed to take place in Jerusalem during the Jewish Passover celebration.

Over the past few days Israeli police have reinforced security measures in Jerusalem's Old Town, where thousands of Christian, Jewish and Muslim pilgrims have gathered to celebrate key holidays of their religions. This year's celebrations are taking place amid growing tension between Israelis and Palestinians, including the dispute over the status of Temple Mount.

This year, Passover, a holiday that commemorates the flight of the Hebrews from bondage in Egypt, is being celebrated from April 5-13 this year. It coincides with the holy Muslim month of Ramadan and Easter, which is celebrated on April 9 by Western Christians following the Gregorian Calendar and on April 16 by followers of the Eastern Orthodox church.

