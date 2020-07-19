UrduPoint.com
Israeli Police Detain 28 People During Protests Against Netanyahu - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 12:20 PM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) Israeli police have detained 28 people for disrupting public order during protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose corruption trial resumes Sunday, a law enforcement spokesman told Sputnik.

Massive anti-government demonstrations took place late Saturday night in Jerusalem and downtown Tel Aviv, with protesters blocking roads, demanding the prime minister's resignation.

"In Tel Aviv, 13 people were detained and in Jerusalem, 15 [were detained]," Israeli police spokesman Mikhael Zingerman told Sputnik.

According to Zingerman, after the main part of the peaceful demonstration subsided, some protesters began to block roads and attack police officers.

One officer was maced in the face, Zingerman said, and garbage cans were set on fire.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu's high-profile graft case gets underway in a Jerusalem court, with technical proceedings to be hashed out over the course of the day.

The embattled prime minister is charged in three separate cases of corruption, fraud and influence peddling. The court looks likely to overshadow his latest tenure as head of government.

