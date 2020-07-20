TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Riots broke out in Tel Aviv's southern Jaffa neighborhood, the Israeli police press service said on Sunday, adding that four protesters had been detained.

"An unlawful protest is taking place in Jaffa, and the police detained four people," the press service said.

Demonstrators are said to be blocking roads and setting trash bins on fire, as well as throwing stones and firecrackers at law enforcement officers.

Protests began in Jaffa in mid-June, initially against plans to build a homeless shelter over an ancient cemetery, but later turned into anger over the killing of Eyad Hallaq, an unarmed man with severe autism gunned down by Israeli police in late May.