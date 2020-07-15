UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Police Detain 50 People During Anti-Government Riots In Jerusalem

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 02:03 PM

Israeli Police Detain 50 People During Anti-Government Riots in Jerusalem

Israeli police have detained 50 people during anti-government riots in Jerusalem over the violation of public order and property damage, the police said on Wednesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Israeli police have detained 50 people during anti-government riots in Jerusalem over the violation of public order and property damage, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the protest took place on Tuesday evening near the residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Media reported that the protests turned violent and resulted in clashes with police officers.

"During the riots, 50 suspects of disturbing public order, causing property damage and assaulting police officers and media representatives were detained," the police said.

According to the Times of Israel, thousands of protesters gathered on Tuesday near Netanyahu's residence demanding his resignation over the prime minister's indictment on corruption charges and protesting against the government's economic policies and coronavirus response.

Some of the demonstrators threw eggs, vandalized shops and attempted to break through the barriers. The police used water cannons after a group of protesters blocked the Jerusalem light rail. Anti-government protests also took place in several other cities.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Protest Riots Police Israel Water Jerusalem Media Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPPO launches 125W flash charge, 65W AirVOOC wirel ..

3 minutes ago

Babar Azam e-meets eight-year-old fan

11 minutes ago

Muhammad Hafeez excited over ICC quiz

24 minutes ago

One killed, three injured over domestic dispute

2 minutes ago

Nigeria's first female fighter helicopter pilot di ..

2 minutes ago

Oil tankers destabilizes as tyre detaches

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.