Israeli Police Detain 50 People During Anti-Government Riots in Jerusalem

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Israeli police have detained 50 people during anti-government riots in Jerusalem over the violation of public order and property damage, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the protest took place on Tuesday evening near the residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Media reported that the protests turned violent and resulted in clashes with police officers.

"During the riots, 50 suspects of disturbing public order, causing property damage and assaulting police officers and media representatives were detained," the police said.

According to the Times of Israel, thousands of protesters gathered on Tuesday near Netanyahu's residence demanding his resignation over the prime minister's indictment on corruption charges and protesting against the government's economic policies and coronavirus response.

Some of the demonstrators threw eggs, vandalized shops and attempted to break through the barriers. The police used water cannons after a group of protesters blocked the Jerusalem light rail. Anti-government protests also took place in several other cities.