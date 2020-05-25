UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Police Detain 60 People During Undercover Operation Over Arms, Drug Trafficking

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 03:30 PM

Israeli Police Detain 60 People During Undercover Operation Over Arms, Drug Trafficking

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) An undercover police operation in Israel's Arab community resulted in the detention of 60 people on suspicion of arms and drug trafficking, the police said in a statement on Monday.

The suspects were detained earlier in the day in the Israeli cities of Lod, Ramla, Nazareth, Kfar Qasim, Ashdod and several others.

"An undercover police agent has been working in the Arab sector for over a year.

He monitored specific people, including the 60 most active members of criminal groups in the Arab sector," the press service said.

The suspects sold five M-16 and three AK-47 rifles, pistols and ammunition, as well as more than 10 kilograms of cocaine and heroin to undercover law enforcers. All of the weapons and explosive devices were ready for use. The transactions have been documented and will be used as evidence of criminal activity, the police press service added.

Related Topics

Police Israel Ramla Nazareth Criminals All Arab

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 May 2020

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

18 hours ago

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

19 hours ago

US reports 1,127 coronavirus deaths, fatalities up ..

20 hours ago

Russia reports 8,599 new coronavirus cases, a reco ..

20 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.