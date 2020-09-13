UrduPoint.com
Israeli Police Detain 9 Protesters In Jerusalem During Anti-Government Rally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 11:30 AM

Israeli Police Detain 9 Protesters in Jerusalem During Anti-Government Rally

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2020) Nine people were arrested in Jerusalem on Saturday during a demonstration against the government and its response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Israeli police said on Sunday.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Jerusalem to protest the country's handling of the coronavirus crisis ahead of the government's vote on a plan to impose full lockdown during Rosh Hashanah, Jewish New Year holidays.

"During the protest, the police detained nine demonstrators for disturbing public order and assaulting police officers," the press office of the law enforcement agency said.

According to the Israeli Health Ministry, the country has so far registered over 152,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 1,100 related deaths.

