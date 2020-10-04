UrduPoint.com
Israeli Police Detain Nearly 40 People During Illegal Anti-Gov't Protests In Tel Aviv

Umer Jamshaid 2 seconds ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 12:50 PM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2020) The Israeli police have detained 38 protesters during an illegal anti-government rally in Tel Aviv, the police press service said on Sunday.

Israel has been gripped by anti-government demonstrations since July, with citizens calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to step down, citing public dissatisfaction with the authorities' response to COVID-19 and consequences of the pandemic, primarily the ongoing economic crisis. The tensions have been exacerbated by the second infection-related lockdown introduced on September 18.

"During the demonstrations on Saturday night, the police detained 38 people involved in disturbing public order in the Tel Aviv area," the police said in a statement.

Israeli media reported earlier that thousands of people protested against the government across Israel on Saturday.

Mounted police units were deployed in Tel Aviv, where protesters clashed with police, who reportedly punched some protesters.

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai was lightly injured during clashes.

At the end of last month, fresh coronavirus restrictions came into force in Israel, building upon the new lockdown introduced on September 18. The new lockdown measures will be in force until October 14, with a possibility of extension.

Last week, Israel's Knesset approved an amendment to the coronavirus law allowing to limit protests: now, no more than 20 people, who live within one kilometer (0.6 miles) of a rally scene can participate in the demonstration.

