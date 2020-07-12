UrduPoint.com
Israeli Police Detained About 20 People During Saturday Riots In Tel Aviv

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 12:10 PM

Israeli Police Detained About 20 People During Saturday Riots in Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) About 20 protesters were detained during the riots that took place on Saturday night in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv against the government's poor handling of the coronavirus-induced economic crisis, a spokesman for the Israeli police, Mikhail Zingerman, told Sputnik on Sunday.

Tens of thousands of Israelis, mostly self-employed in the spheres of hospitality and tourism, staged the protest at the city's Rabin Square.

"The police detained 19 people during the riots," Zingerman said.

According to the police press service, several dozen protesters blocked the streets, attacked law enforcement officers, sprayed tear gas and threw bottles at them. Three police officers were lightly injured.

