Israeli Police Investigating Jerusalem Car Ramming Incident As Terror Attack - Reports
Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 10:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Israeli police are investigating a car ramming incident in Jerusalem as a terror attack, The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported, citing a police spokesperson.
Earlier in the day, the Israeli medical service said that 14 people were injured as a car rammed into a group of pedestrians in Jerusalem.
One person was said to be in critical condition.
The number of injured people has climbed to 15, according to The Jerusalem Post.