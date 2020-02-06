Israeli Police Investigating Jerusalem Car Ramming Incident as Terror Attack - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Israeli police are investigating a car ramming incident in Jerusalem as a terror attack, The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported, citing a police spokesperson.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli medical service said that 14 people were injured as a car rammed into a group of pedestrians in Jerusalem.

One person was said to be in critical condition.

The number of injured people has climbed to 15, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The car's driver has reportedly escaped from the site.