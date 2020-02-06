UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Police Investigating Jerusalem Car Ramming Incident As Terror Attack - Reports

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 10:10 AM

Israeli Police Investigating Jerusalem Car Ramming Incident as Terror Attack - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Israeli police are investigating a car ramming incident in Jerusalem as a terror attack, The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported, citing a police spokesperson.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli medical service said that 14 people were injured as a car rammed into a group of pedestrians in Jerusalem.

One person was said to be in critical condition.

The number of injured people has climbed to 15, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The car's driver has reportedly escaped from the site.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Police Driver Car Jerusalem SITE Post From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Senegalese President review f ..

9 hours ago

Japanese TV highlights UAE&#039;s efforts to guara ..

9 hours ago

Guterres Has No Plans to Meet Kushner at UN on Thu ..

10 hours ago

Dubai ready to host UITP&#039;s Global Public Tran ..

10 hours ago

Al Bowardi meets Indian Defence Minister, visits D ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.